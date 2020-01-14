A trio of Bioshock games could be coming to Nintendo Switch

A listing has emerged from the Taiwanese Ratings Board (via LootPots) which hints at an upcoming release of The Bioshock Collection on Nintendo Switch.

Currently available across PS4, Xbox One and PC, The Bioshock Collection contains three excellent games in the form of Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite.

All downloadable content, including the fairly spectacular Minerva’s Den and Burial at Sea are also included. They’re solo expansions which add so much to the world and narrative of Bioshock, and here they’re all in a single package.

The ratings board lists the following four games, which will presumably be available in a complete collection or as singular products on Nintendo Switch:

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Bioshock: The Collection

These ports are yet to be confirmed by 2K or Nintendo, although it does add weight to recent rumours that a Nintendo Direct presentation is on the horizon where we may be subject to such an announcement. We’d love to play Irrational Game’s collection of classics on the move, so fingers crossed for now.

It was recently confirmed by 2K that a new Bioshock title is indeed being developed for next-generation consoles, although won’t be coming for a handful of years. Cloud Chamber Studio is at the helm this time around, so it will be interesting to see how a fledgling studio tackles such an iconic franchise.

