Pirated Avengers: Endgame copy actually aired on TV in the Philippines

Out of consideration for those viewers who couldn’t get to an Avengers: Endgame screening on opening weekend, or struggled to get tickets to their IMAX of choice, there’s been a massive anti-spoiler offensive.

However, that wasn’t so necessary in the Philippines where a cable channel aired the movie in its entirety, the day after the global release. No, the channel didn’t strike a deal with Disney to show the film early… it actually aired a really bad pirated copy.

According to the Philippine News Agency, a regional provider by the name of Orient Cable screened the pirated version in its entirety. That led to a massive outcry in the area from viewers who unsuspectedly stumbled upon the crappy copy.

A local cinema chain called Teatro de Dapitan is suing the cable company, which has so far declined to comment on how it obtained the copy of the film and who decided to air it.

According to the report, Orient Cable broke three laws by airing the film, including Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010 and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

One local student wrote on Facebook: “Orient Cable, hunnie, you are part of the TV and Film industry. Clearly, you know how that business works. This stunt you’re pulling off supports piracy. Do you need an education about that? If you’re earning from your watch time, you’re stealing other people’s years of work and selling it for clout in such a bad light.”

The campaign to discourage the posting of spoilers online was as aggressive as we’ve seen for a major movie, with Endgame the culmination of the 11-year MCU story arc. Even the directors the Russo Brothers wrote a letter to fans pleading #DontSpoilTheEndgame

Were you able to get to the cinema without someone spoiling Endgame for you? Or did you fall victim to the Twitterverse’s utter lack of consideration for humanity? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.