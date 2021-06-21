A OnePlus 8 for £289.99 is the finest Prime Day deal I have seen

OnePlus might just have won Amazon Prime Day 2021 with this absolutely fantastic deal on the OnePlus 8.

If you’re a Prime member, you can currently bag the OnePlus 8 5G version for a mere £289.99 – that’s £309 off the retail price this phone started out at.

This deal has now expired. Check out our Prime Day hub for more great deals.

This is a truly fantastic price for a phone that comes with some seriously high-end specs and support for the 5G networks for super-fast data speeds.

The specific model on offer has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and comes in the Onyx Black colour. It’s also unlocked to all UK networks, so you’ll need to pop in your SIM card and you’ll be set.

OnePlus is known for using the best possible specs in its phones and that’s very much the case here. Powering this phone is a speedy Snapdragon 865 chipset complete with the X55 modem.

There’s also a 90Hz OLED display that offers smooth scrolling and deep, rich colours. This is a great screen if you’re big into mobile gaming.

Flip the phone over and you’ll see a bevvy of camera sensors. Most of your photos will be taken care of by the 48MP main camera. However this is backed up by a 16MP ultra wide that’s great for landscape shots and a 2MP macro for close-ups. Then there’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and facial unlocking.

In our review of the phone, conducted before release, we said, “The OnePlus 8 has a good mid-range camera, not an ultra-high-end one. However, when you take it our to shoot during the day, the gap between mid-range and high-end results narrows.” We reviewed this when it a £599 phone, so we’d expect a lot less for the price you’ll be able to bag it for on Prime Day.