 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A new version of the iPhone 13 is tipped to launch on March 8

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Apparently a new version of Apple’s latest iPhone will be launched at the manufacturer’s event on March 8, along with a few other goodies.

Apple has announced a new launch event to take place on March 8 at 10am PST (6pm UK time), and as always there has already been feverish speculation over what new products could make their debut when the curtain rises.

So far we’ve been prepared to see a third-generation iPhone SE, the iPad Air 5, the new MacBook Pro — and possibly even a new MacBook Air or the unveiling of Apple’s M2 silicon chip. However, the latest rumour points to a new version of the iPhone 13 being unveiled.

According to Luke Miani, a tech YouTuber, a new green version of Apple’s 2021 smartphone will be announced at the event. Having spoken to “people familiar with the matter”, Miani claims that Apple “is bringing a new dark green color to iPhone 13…think somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.”

For reference, see below an image of the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro:

Top half left angled view of a dark green iPhone 11 Pro

And below is an image of the iPhone 12 in mint green (the new shade is said to fall somewhere between the two):

iPhone 12

This rumour seems plausible for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the iPhone 13 range does indeed lack a green colour option, which is unusual for an Apple smartphone series in recent years. Even though you can buy it in red, starlight (white), midnight (black), blue, and pink, there’s an obvious gap in the colour spectrum for a green option.

Secondly, the manufacturer pulled a similar stunt last year, when the iPhone 12 was unveiled in a fetching shade of purple.

A purple iPhone placed upside down on a purple pink cloth, view from top
The iPhone 12 in purple

You’ll have to watch the launch event on March 8 to see whether the new colour rumour is accurate — and you can do so by following the livestream on apple.com or by tuning into Apple TV.

You might like…

iPad Air 5: All you need to know about Apple’s upcoming tablet

iPad Air 5: All you need to know about Apple’s upcoming tablet

Peter Phelps 2 mins ago
Zhiyun unveils its new lightweight Crane M2S camera gimbal

Zhiyun unveils its new lightweight Crane M2S camera gimbal

Gemma Ryles 18 mins ago
Mac Mini 2022: What to expect from Apple’s mini desktop PC

Mac Mini 2022: What to expect from Apple’s mini desktop PC

Gemma Ryles 23 mins ago
iPad Air 5 tipped to come with M1 power

iPad Air 5 tipped to come with M1 power

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Nintendo Switch OLED burn-in fears dispelled by test

Nintendo Switch OLED burn-in fears dispelled by test

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Samsung confirms huge Galaxy source code hack, but says users unaffected

Samsung confirms huge Galaxy source code hack, but says users unaffected

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.