A new version of the iPhone 13 is tipped to launch on March 8

Apparently a new version of Apple’s latest iPhone will be launched at the manufacturer’s event on March 8, along with a few other goodies.

Apple has announced a new launch event to take place on March 8 at 10am PST (6pm UK time), and as always there has already been feverish speculation over what new products could make their debut when the curtain rises.

So far we’ve been prepared to see a third-generation iPhone SE, the iPad Air 5, the new MacBook Pro — and possibly even a new MacBook Air or the unveiling of Apple’s M2 silicon chip. However, the latest rumour points to a new version of the iPhone 13 being unveiled.

According to Luke Miani, a tech YouTuber, a new green version of Apple’s 2021 smartphone will be announced at the event. Having spoken to “people familiar with the matter”, Miani claims that Apple “is bringing a new dark green color to iPhone 13…think somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.”

For reference, see below an image of the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro:

And below is an image of the iPhone 12 in mint green (the new shade is said to fall somewhere between the two):

This rumour seems plausible for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the iPhone 13 range does indeed lack a green colour option, which is unusual for an Apple smartphone series in recent years. Even though you can buy it in red, starlight (white), midnight (black), blue, and pink, there’s an obvious gap in the colour spectrum for a green option.

Secondly, the manufacturer pulled a similar stunt last year, when the iPhone 12 was unveiled in a fetching shade of purple.

The iPhone 12 in purple

You’ll have to watch the launch event on March 8 to see whether the new colour rumour is accurate — and you can do so by following the livestream on apple.com or by tuning into Apple TV.