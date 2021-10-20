 large image

A new LEGO Star Wars game is coming to Apple Arcade

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Anyone after a hit of nostalgia will be thrilled to learn that another new LEGO Star Wars game is heading over to the Apple Arcade subscription service.

LEGO Star Wars Castaways will be based in a galaxy far, far away, but with a beach holiday theme running throughout.

Developed by Gameloft, it seems that the game will include MMO-like elements and will plonk your character on an unknown planet island alongside some castaways, in a whole new look for a LEGO Star Wars game.

Lego star wars castaways

There will still be plenty of classic LEGO gameplay involved, including solving puzzles, fighting off enemies and joining in with fellow players and friends to get through various missions and quests to unlock new pieces and custom gear.

You’ll also get the chance to race Microfighters in-game; we’ll have to see if you can recreate the Kessel run while in LEGO form. We do know that you can fight stormtroopers on Endor, Tusken raiders in the desert and even visit Jabba in his Tatooine palace.

You will also be able to customise your LEGO minifigure character, giving you the chance to give a bit of personality to your hero.

Lego star wars castaways

Since this is an Apple Arcade exclusive game, you’ll only be able to play if you have an iPhone, iPad, a variation of Mac or an Apple TV. It will be available to play next month, on 19 November and will cost you £4.99/$4.99 per month as part of the Apple Arcade subscription, with access to 200 other games too.

Since LEGO Star Wars Castaways will be available through Apple Arcade, it also means that the game won’t feature any microtransactions or in-game adverts. This means you won’t have to worry about your children secretly spending hundreds and hundreds of pounds on new Star Wars skins with your credit card.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
