A new Horizon game is reportedly in development

Guerrilla Games has announced that Aloy’s ‘next adventure’ is currently in the works at the studio.

According to an announcement from developer Guerrilla Games, the studio is hard at work on its next projects. These projects include a multiplayer Horizon game that was announced back in 2022 as well as ‘Aloy’s next adventure’ which essentially confirms that a third Horizon game is currently in the works. Of course, Guerrilla doesn’t say that Aloy’s next adventure will come in the form of a full-fledged sequel to Forbidden West, but that seems likely.

This news came hidden away in an announcement about a change in leadership at Guerrilla: Studio director Angie Smets is moving over to PlayStation as head of development strategy, leaving Guerrilla to be managed by production director Joel Eschler, general manager Hella Schidmt, and art director Jan-Bart van Beek.

So far, no details about a Forbidden West sequel have yet been revealed, other than its general existence. As far as the multiplayer Horizon game that’s coming, not too many details have been revealed there either outside of the note that the game will have “a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look” where “Friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.” What that means, though, is anybody’s guess.

As a note, though, Horizon Forbidden West’s DLC Burning Shores was only released for PS5, citing technical limitations requiring the DLC skip out on coming to PS4. So, for Aloy’s next adventure, we’d expect to see this game release exclusively on PS5. However, that is, for now, just speculation, and it’s very likely that a new Horizon game won’t launch for years anyways, so we’ll likely have to wait for some time for that to be confirmed.

For Horizon fans, this is all great news. A multiplayer Horizon game is exciting, while a sequel to Forbidden West also sounds great to fans, considering both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West reviewed well, sold well, and gamers were quite happy with both of these games.