A new Doctor Mario game is coming to mobile, here’s when

Dr. Mario World is headed to iOS and Android next month. The new Mario game will be available to download for free – but will contain in-app purchases.

Nintendo is launching its latest mobile game with Dr. Mario World this summer. Dr. Mario follows Super Mario Run as the Japanese game company’s next mobile game – a Mario Kart mobile game is on the way too.

Dr. Mario World is set to be released on July 10 in 60 countries around the world. The game is being developed by creators of Japanese messaging app LINE and NHN Entertainment.

The game will include appearances from Mario favourites like Bowser, Peach and Luigi. Dr. Mario World will also let you play together with friends – letting you send “stamina”, share progress and take on each other.

The Dr. Mario series gives everyone’s favourite former plumber a different profession. The series is described as being in the action puzzle genre. If you are unfamiliar, it’s probably best described as a mash-up between a match three, a block breaker and Tetris.

If it’s still not completely clear, Nintendo has released a series of handy videos on its YouTube channel, like the one below:

The videos give some idea of the microtransactions that will be included in Dr. Mario World. In the game, you’ll buy “Diamonds” – Diamonds are available in a pack of 20 for $2 (~£1.60) up to 1050 Diamonds for $70 (~£56).

Diamonds allow you to continue to play the game, purchase items and regain stamina.

Nintendo E3 2019 saw the company’s upcoming game’s offering go from strength to strength away from mobile. At E3 2019, the company revealed more about Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as the announcement of a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. A Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 was also revealed to be on the way.