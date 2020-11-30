A mystery OnePlus 9E could join the range in 2021, new leak claims

OnePlus could add a third device to its annual flagship series of smartphones for the OnePlus 9 range, according to new speculation.

The twitter leaker Max Jambor, who goes by the username @MaxJmb, says the company will launch a OnePlus 9E alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S range, which also offers an annual trio of Android delights, it is thought the OnePlus 9E might be an entry level version of the range set to debut in the early part of 2021.

Although the tweet from Jambor only references the potential name, he does go into more detail on his Voice page. He says the company is looking to replicate Samsung’s strategy of ensuring there is a smartphone available at every price point.

However, there are no details on what a OnePlus 9E would (or wouldn’t offer) that’d distinguish it from other smartphones in the range. In fact, not much at all is known about the OnePlus 9 range at present, dispute the likelihood of a launch in the first part of the new year.

There has been talk of a 144Hz refresh rate on the higher-end Pro variant, which would be an improvement on the 120Hz display on the current flagship. Recent rumours have suggested that display may be flat, as opposed to the previous curved offering. There’s also been talk of a base model offering 12GB RAM to accompany the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

We’d like to see the company focus more on making the camera experience a true player in the smartphone market. The company hasn’t quite nailed that all-important aspect yet.

It’s unlikely to be too long before OnePlus starts drip feeding information about its new handsets well ahead of the official launch, so it may not be long before we get a clear picture of how the OnePlus 9 range will look. In the meantime, the leaker above has a reliable track record when it comes to the company’s forthcoming products.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …