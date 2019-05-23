A key Huawei P30 Pro feature might be coming to the Nova 5

Huawei is rumoured to release the Nova 5 smartphone with 40W fast-charging – but in the wake of the Android ban, timing isn’t ideal.

It’s been leaked that the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 smartphone will be shipping with the same 40W fast-charging technology as the Huawei P30 Pro, report GSMArena. However, with Huawei’s future prospects looking dim thanks to Google banning trading with the company, it’s a shame that more of their future mid-range smartphones might miss out on this incredibly useful tech.

In our in-depth review of the Huawei P30 Pro’s battery performance, we noted that the 40W in-box charger could fully charge the massive 4200mAh battery in just over an hour, and can go from 0-70% in just 38 minutes. These are incredible results and would make an impressive in-box addition to the mid-range market.

One of the few rivals to such impressive fast-charging is the Oppo RX17 Pro, which has SuperVOOC fast-charging. In our review, we measured that its 3700mAh battery can reach 35% in 12 minutes, 80% in 27 minutes, and 95% in 39 minutes.

But Google has recently announced that it will no longer trade with Huawei, following a directive from the US government. In result, going forward Huawei will no longer have access to Google’s ubiquitous Android operating system (apart from the scaled-down open source version). That means no more Play Store or popular apps such as YouTube or Google Maps. While existing Huawei smartphones will continue to support full-fat Android, they may not be able to download all the latest updates

This will no doubt have a negative impact on Huawei’s sales, and could even spell doom for its smartphone business in the longer term. So it could be a pity if this encouraging example of mid-range phones packing super fast chargers is extinguished before it can catch on to the rest of the smartphone market.