A key Huawei P30 Pro feature might be coming to the Nova 5

, in News

Huawei is rumoured to release the Nova 5 smartphone with 40W fast-charging – but in the wake of the Android ban, timing isn’t ideal. 

It’s been leaked that the upcoming Huawei Nova 5 smartphone will be shipping with the same 40W fast-charging technology as the Huawei P30 Pro, report GSMArena. However, with Huawei’s future prospects looking dim thanks to Google banning trading with the company, it’s a shame that more of their future mid-range smartphones might miss out on this incredibly useful tech.

Related: Best Phones

In our in-depth review of the Huawei P30 Pro’s battery performance, we noted that the 40W in-box charger could fully charge the massive 4200mAh battery in just over an hour, and can go from 0-70% in just 38 minutes. These are incredible results and would make an impressive in-box addition to the mid-range market.

The time it takes to charge the Huawei P30 Pro

One of the few rivals to such impressive fast-charging is the Oppo RX17 Pro, which has SuperVOOC fast-charging. In our review, we measured that its 3700mAh battery can reach 35% in 12 minutes, 80% in 27 minutes, and 95% in 39 minutes.

But Google has recently announced that it will no longer trade with Huawei, following a directive from the US government. In result, going forward Huawei will no longer have access to Google’s ubiquitous Android operating system (apart from the scaled-down open source version). That means no more Play Store or popular apps such as YouTube or Google Maps. While existing Huawei smartphones will continue to support full-fat Android, they may not be able to download all the latest updates

This will no doubt have a negative impact on Huawei’s sales, and could even spell doom for its smartphone business in the longer term. So it could be a pity if this encouraging example of mid-range phones packing super fast chargers is extinguished before it can catch on to the rest of the smartphone market.

Why we’re different

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.