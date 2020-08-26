With Apple’s big phone release of the year closing in, there’s been one feature many have been craving – a 120Hz ProMotion display. A new leak suggests we may see it on the “Max” model of iPhone 12 Pro.

With 90Hz and 120Hz displays a hit on Android phones up and down the market, it would be a huge miss if Apple wasn’t to include the high refresh rate tech this time out. However, it’s inclusion seems to remain on shaky ground – with the iPhone 12 expected to miss out and uncertainty over whether both the “Pro” devices will receive the tech. Let’s dissect this latest leak.

The leak comes from noted leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser has a mixed but mostly positive track record – hitting it out of the park with iPhone SE 2 predictions but getting thrown a curveball regarding a potential return for iPhoneOS. This time, the leak looks pretty convincing.

In the video, Prosser shows off a “PVT” model of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max in which he focuses on these two images and further corroborates them with some footage from his source:

Firstly, a “PVT” model is a late-production version of a device – meaning these features could still be up in the air. Related to this, Prosser notes – per his source – that some PVT models do not include these high refresh rate features.

On the images, you can see toggles for both a “High Refresh Rate” and “Adaptive Refresh Rate”, with the latter only appearing when the former is toggled.

Apple being Apple – if ProMotion is included – we wouldn’t expect them to give consumers this much choice. Instead, you can assume it would implement what it thinks is best for the consumer – either a constant high refresh rate or a more adaptive one. However, Apple could surprise us – this is all up in the air.

There are a few caveats here, which Prosser notes himself. This is a “PVT” model of just the iPhone 12 Pro Max – meaning we don’t know the status of 120Hz on the regular iPhone 12 Pro and, a model with even fewer expectations regarding this feature, the iPhone 12. Furthermore, as previously mentioned, not all PVT models are sporting this tech – suggesting this feature is far from confirmed. And, our own final caveat, as Prosser has found out, leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt as many things can be changed and there can also be some deception going on behind the scenes.

Moving on to the other aspects of the leak, from the tweet above, we see the inclusion of “Enhanced LiDAR CA” too. A feature which is described as “LiDAR assisted autofocus and subject detection for Video and Night Mode”. LiDAR is the same tech used on the iPad Pro 2020 for depth sensing and has been one of the expected features for the new “Pro” models.

Prosser also touches on the design we see via these leaks, including the status of the notch. According to Prosser, the notch remains and is the same size. However, the slimmer bezels and larger screen of the iPhone 12 Pro Max give the impression it is actually smaller.

