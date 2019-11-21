A huge bug is stopping Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players in their tracks

There are at least two bugs in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that can force players to start from scratch. Here’s the lowdown on what they are and how to avoid them…

The first bug can appear just a few hours into the game, on the planet Dathomir. Most of the planet is restricted until players unlock better force powers and abilities later in the game. A chasm on Dathomir is intended to act as one of the blocks to players who haven’t got far enough in the game to complete the challenges beyond it, but some players have been able to jump the chasm (via Kotaku).

After jumping the chasm, players can’t turn back. But, at this stage in the game they don’t have the necessary abilities to progress either. If you make the jump without having unlocked the force-push and double jump abilities, you won’t be able to progress further.

EA forums are inundated with people experiencing the same bug, so consider yourself warned. Hopefully Respawn Entertainment fix it soon enough.

An EA spokesperson told Kotaku: “Yes thank you for pointing this out… We’re aware of this issue and working on a fix. We’re going to continue to work on the performance in the game and release patches as needed so players can enjoy their time with the game.”

Another bug on Kashyyyk has left players in a similar jam, unable to progress or move backwards. Many had to restart the game from scratch.

This really is a bad showing from EA. The developer only released Fallen Order last week, but it’s frustrating to see simple bugs like this slip into the final game. We can’t help but feel this game couldn’t used a couple more months in the oven for additional polish.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming,’ reads our 4/5 review.

