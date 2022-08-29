A future Apple Watch Pro could get satellite calling – report

The rumoured Apple Watch Pro could steal the show at next week’s big Apple launch event, but the company is reportedly planning a big feature for its successors.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple is planning to add satellite calling to a future version of the Apple Watch Pro, said to be designed for extreme sports and endurance athletes.

The satellite calling feature – something that’s been a rumoured addition for iPhone models for some time now – would be attractive to hikers, for example, as it enable people to contact the emergency services and loved ones when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi available.

“The company has also internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features, which could make sense for a future version of the new more rugged Apple Watch Pro,” Gurman wrote in the newsletter, which comes out every Sunday.

Whether the feature would be ready for the 2023 upgrade remains to be seen, but the news might give some Apple Watch Pro fanciers pause before jumping in with the first generation of the product, should it arrive as expected next week.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to have longer battery life, a larger display and a titanium construction, adding to the durability. It’s also expected to cost a pretty penny too. Hopefully we get the full picture at Apple’s Far out event on September 7.

The prospect is still a goal for future iPhone model, according to the newsletter, with Gurman saying it make the iPhone an even more powerful communications device moving forward.

The ever-reliable reporter added: “The prospect of having an iPhone that can reach first responders without a cellular connection is only the beginning of what Apple is planning. Ultimately, users could have global internet access and be able to make regular phone calls over satellite links. The combination of speedy 5G networks and satellite service could one day turn the iPhone into the most powerful global communications device available.”