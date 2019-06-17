The affordable younger brother to the Pixel 3, upgrade to a larger screen with two free subscriptions to make it all worthwhile.

Opt for Mobile.co.uk’s EE contract with 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts every month, as well as three months of BT Sports and six months of Apple Music for free. All for £23 a month and just 99p upfront.

The not-quite-so little brother to Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a XL is the slightly larger screened version of Google’s more affordable handset. Encompassing an impressive 6-inches in comparison to the 3a’s 5.6-inches, this is a great handset for those who don’t want to pay a small fortune but are fans of the bigger smartphone experience.

With a larger screen, it’s hardly surprising Mobiles.co.uk are offering such a fantastic offer with one of its EE tariffs. Including six months of Apple Music and particularly three months of BT Sports for free, you can get a true visual experience with the Pixel 3a XL’s FHD OLED display. Equipped with fast charging and a reported all day battery, you can consume the content you want without the fear of running out of juice.

Along with fantastic battery, other than size, the XL embodies all of the same features as the 3a, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor for prompt app launching, as well as game and video loading. It’s also strapped with a fantastic range of camera features, Night Sight to impeccable Portrait Mode and Super Res Zoom to name but a few. All whilst running Android 9 Pie, the latest in Android’s operating systems.

If you’re all about that Netflix binge on your commute, the Pixel 3a XL is an excellent choice as a powerful device at a accessible price tag of just £469.

No need to buy outright, though. With an easily missed upfront cost of 99p and £23 a month for an agreeable 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, the selling point is most definitely the access to three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music.

