£90 Price Slash on the Outstanding Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth speaker

The outstanding Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth speaker is currently down £79.99 from £169.99 on Amazon − that’s less than half price. It’s a deal that’s, ahem, well worth making a song and dance over this Bank Holiday weekend.

However, to save yourself that juicy £90 (for those of you who prefer percentages, that’s a 53% reduction), you’ll have to make your move sharpish. The Ultimate Ears Blast has been discounted for Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, which ends soon.

The Ultimate Ears Blast is one of the very best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it earned a terrific 4.5 stars out of five in our review. It’s rugged, great-sounding, offers good battery life, and it’s smart too, packing in support for Alexa. You can kind of think of it as a superior alternative to the Amazon Echo.

“If you want the smart features of an Amazon Echo, but with better-than-decent audio, the Ultimate Ears Blast is the speaker for you,” we wrote in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers.

“Featuring a robust, waterproof design, incredible volume plus built-in Alexa support, the only downside is that its bass can be a little warbly for genres that require more precision. Even so, the Blast is a great choice for people looking for an indestructible smart speaker.”

Better still, the massive discount applies to all six Ultimate Ears Blast colour options. You can choose between white, black, green, blue, red and – my personal favourite − yellow.

It could make the perfect companion over the long weekend, with temperatures set to soar at just the right time.

