Perhaps the bundle deal to end all bundle deals, upgrade your smart home ecosystem and pick up a Philips Hue Ambiance Mini Bulb B22 kit and Google Home Mini for a ridiculously low price of just £69.99.

With a combined value of £159.99, why not hit two birds with one stone and make the most of this fantastic Currys PC World Black Tag sale deal? Able to control your sparkly new Philips Hue bulbs with the Google Home Mini, it goes without saying these two gadgets go hand in hand.

At an amazing value for money, you can purchase them for a reduced rate of just £69.99, saving you well over half the original individual cost.

Complete with its very own Hue Bridge, the Philips Hue Ambiance Mini B22 Smart Bulb Starter Kit also comes with two of its signature bulbs. Both white and colour ready, the variety these bulbs can offer is astronomical, boasting over 16 million colours and a mind-bending 50,000 variations of white light alone.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

Able to control via the Philips Hue smartphone app, the Hue Bridge still remains to be the heart of your smart lighting network. That said, you can also link up your smart bulbs to a smart speaker, too. Enter, the Google Home Mini.

The Google Assistant is here to answer your every beck and call. Set reminders and alarms, request it to play music and, of course, control your smart home devices all with one easy voice command.

The ideal complimentary bundle, this is a fantastic purchase to kick start your smart home ecosystem. Save £90 and bag yourself a Google Home Mini smart speaker to partner up with the Philips Hue B22 starter kit in this not to be missed Currys PC World bundle.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More