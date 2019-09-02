8K TV standards have just been defined – but not everyone’s on board

The 8K Association has agreed on global standards for 8K display technologies. The association is a nonprofit corporation comprised of 16 companies.

The 8K Association includes manufacturers like Samsung Display, Panasonic, Hisense and TCL. The non-profit also counts Tencent, Chili and Intel as members.

Related: What is 8K?

According to the Korea Herald, the association has ruled that an 8K display should have a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels, input frame rates of 24, 30 and 60 frames per second and peak display luminance of more than 600 units.

The 8K Association also sets HDMI 2.1 as the interface and HEVC as the main codec. The association has created a transparent compliance test to determine if these standards are being lived up to.

The organisation also intends to create a logo to place on 8K TVs that meet or go beyond its determined standards.

It is worth noting the 8K Association has not been embraced industry-wide. The 8K Association does not have Philips, Sony or – and perhaps most notably – LG on board.

LG is a significant omission, as its subsidiary LG Display is the world’s largest manufacturer of modern displays. LG Display’s OLED panels are used by Philips, Sony and 8K Association member Panasonic.

Related: Best TVs

We here at Trusted Reviews loved Samsung’s second generation of 8K TVs. Our 5-star review of the Samsung QE82Q950R said: “While its lack of Dolby Vision support is frustrating, the Samsung QE82Q950R’s pictures are so good that, if I had £10,000 and a decent-sized living or home cinema room, then this is the TV I’d be buying.”

If you are interested in seeing what Samsung’s 8K offering looks like in person, you can head down to Harrods in central London for a retina-dazzling preview. Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its multi-experience store which features 8K televisions, smartphones, smart fridges and its stunning The Wall TV.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More