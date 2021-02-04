8K Apple VR headset price more like HoloLens than Oculus Quest – report

A report last month suggested Apple might charge a Mac Pro-like price tag for its first mixed reality headset. Now, it might be possible to narrow down that eye-popping price-tag.

Sources tell The Information that the high-end headset, which is thought to be aimed at developers and businesses rather than consumers initially, will cost around $3,000 (about £2,200).

That would put Apple’s first VR or AR headset up there with devices like the Magic Leap or Microsoft HoloLens, rather than affordable efforts like the Oculus Quest 2. Apple was thought to be focusing his efforts on AR, but recent reports have suggested an initial focus on VR with real-world elements also included.

What will users get for their significant outlays? Well, according to the new report, a pair of 8K displays. The report says that Apple has been working on advanced eye-tracking tech that could set it aside from the competition. The report says:

“Apple has for years worked on technology that uses eye tracking to fully render only parts of the display where the user is looking. That would let the headset show lower-quality graphics in the user’s peripheral vision and reduce the device’s computing needs, according to people with knowledge of the efforts.”

Today’s report ties into the speculation that Apple’s first virtual, augmented or mixed reality headset won’t be aimed at your average iPhone consumer – at least initially. The first device is likely to be a stepping stone to the co-called Apple Glass consumer product.

The update also had some information on a potential design for the headset, which may well be inspired by the new AirPods Max over-ear headphones. According to an impression, which The Information says is based upon a late stage prototype, the headset may have a similar flexible headband to the AirPods Max.