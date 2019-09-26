A 5/5 star pair of headphones courtesy of Trusted Reviews, pick up the Sony WH-1000XM3’s for just £260.

When it comes to headphones, there’s no denying the premium feel about the Sony WH-1000XM3’s, not least its hefty RRP. Usually retailing at £330, however, you can now pick up a pair for £260 thanks to Amazon’s £70 price cut.

Best Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones DEAL Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black Pioneers of even better noise-cancelling technologies, these headphones now pack an impressive 30-hour battery life with 10 minutes of charge offering up a further 5 hours of playback time. Smart headphones, too, they'll learn exactly how you like your sound.

The cheapest they’ve been since their pre-Prime Day discount, make sure you jump on this absolute steal before they go back up in price. When it comes to Amazon, your time is limited to jump on an exceptional price with its figures constantly fluctuating.

Delivering an intelligent sound, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a smart piece of kit that deliver exactly what you want when you want it, in part by active noise cancellation and also with its array of sleek controls.

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Now £260 (from £330)

Introducing the QN1 processor, Sony has deemed its noise cancellation technology as pioneering (and we can verify as much), able to process even more frequencies to ensure an even crisper bubble of sound that you can adapt to where you are and what you want from your headphones.

Throw in an unbelievable 30-hour battery life and you’re well and truly onto a winner. Even better, on the off chance you are running out of juice, just ten minutes of charging time can give you an extra five hours of playback juice.

Complete with various hand gestures, simply tapping the housing can pause your music so you can have a conversation with quick action mode. Another easy access control includes pressing down the noise-cancelling button to seamlessly speak to your phone’s assistant.

Constantly learning how and what you listen to, you can enjoy more customisable options with the Headphones Connect App, where you can set equalisers for a bespoke listening experience.

With the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, the possibilities seem endless in this powerful set of headgear. And that’s what makes this price so attractive, now reduced down to just £260 from its mega £330 price tag.

