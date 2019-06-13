Apple has registered seven yet-to-be-released “portable” computer models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database today.

The Eurasian Economic Commission database has been a source of early “leaks” previously as companies must register on it to sell encrypted devices in Russia and some other countries.

Apple appears to be gearing up to release a range of new MacBook models in the near future. The seven models numbers registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission are A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251.

According to MacRumors, the models are labelled as “portable” computers – leading to expectations they will be MacBooks rather than new iMacs, iPhones or iPads.

There are expectations the new MacBook models will entail a new 12-inch MacBook – the smallest of MacBooks has not been updated since June 2017. The MacBook Air has also been neglected – having not been refreshed since October 2018.

A rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro could very well be one of the registered model numbers – but, there is nothing to indicate that is the case. A new 16-inch MacBook Pro has been rumoured for some time. The latest news on the larger MacBook variant – however – was that the model would not be coming in 2019.

Previously, the Eurasian Economic Commission database has been flagged up for featuring listings which appear to be the upcoming iPhone 11. On that occasion, Apple – coincidentally – registered 11 listings. The iPhone 11 listings were speculated to represent models of the next iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple recently refreshed its hyper-expensive Mac Pro. Professionals with hefty pockets have been hoping for an update for quite some time and Apple revealed the 2019 version at this year’s WWDC.

The Apple Mac Pro starts at the jaw-dropping price of $5999 (~£4800) – with plenty of expensive upgrades likely to be available. If you want a new monitor to go with, Apple also announced the Mac Pro Display XDR for $3999 (~£3200).