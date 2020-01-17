It’s no secret, we here at Trusted Reviews are big fans of the Alienware UFO concept from Dell’s gaming subsiduary.

Unveiled at CES in Las Vegas earlier in January, as we noted in our Alienware Concept Review hands-on, though there are a few rough edges to be ironed out, the device oozes potential.

Featuring a Switch-like design, it could be the portable and lounge games console avid PC gamers have been waiting for. But with the dust settled, Trusted Reviews readers have taken the time to add their two cents and tell us exactly what exact features they want from the UFO when it/if it hits stores. Alienware take note.

1. A low price (around £600)

This one isn’t rocket science. The Nintendo Switch is a great value console with a low retail price of around £300. Though PC gamers are usually willing to pay a premium, with even mid-range 1080p-ready rig costing close to twice what you’d pay for an PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, they still want the UFO to be “reasonably priced”.

Which is why it’s no surprise numerous readers have taken to Twitter to highlight price as a key concern. Obviously, given the hardware Alienware showed off, the UFO won’t cost £300.

Which is why most readers have pegged their hopes on it costing between £400-£800, which will be a tall order for Alienware to deliver on.

The only way we can see this happening is if the company takes our advice and launches it in multiple configurations, so users can tweak its specs to meet their needs and desired price.

Would a bigger number of compatible games be enough to make a higher price more compelling though?

2. A super fast 120Hz screen

The next most desired feature is one we didn’t expect: a 120Hz screen. This is an increasingly common technology in mobile gaming, with key handsets like the ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2 featuring it, but it’s absent on the Switch and Switch Lite.

The figure refers to the Alienware UFO screen’s refresh rate. Refresh rate refers to how many images a second the screen shows. A higher rate makes the screen smoother as there’s less of a delay between each image. Paired with a high polling rate it can also offer a minor competitive advantage, reducing the delay between you enacting a command and it be played out on screen.

The Switch screen is locked to a basic 60Hz, so if Alienware takes note and gives the UFO a 120Hz – or even 240Hz panel like certain readers have been demanding – it could be a key differentiator for competitive gamers looking to make pew pews on the go.

These are the key requests we’ve seen so far. Why not jump into the thread with your own requests, and we’ll add more requests as we see them?

