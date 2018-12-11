Once you try 5G for the first time there’s no going back, OnePlus says

OnePlus hasn’t exactly been quiet on the 5G front, and the company has once again talked up the benefits of the upcoming technology.

“Next year is going to be a big year for OnePlus, especially in terms of 5G,” Xi Zeng, OnePlus’ creative director, told Trusted Reviews in the aftermath of the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition − essentially a souped up version of the OnePlus 6T.

“Once people see the benefits of 5G they will never go back to 4G.”

Read more: Best smartphone

That might seem an obvious point − I mean, did you ever consider going back to 3G after trying out 4G for the first time? − but it stresses how much of a leap forward 5G should represent.

As well as significantly faster (theoretical) download speeds, 5G should also vastly improve latency, which is great news for streamers, gamers and anyone who’s now growing impatient for the autonomous car revolution.

But should the next phone you buy be a 5G phone? Zeng isn’t sure, telling me: “I would say next year is the beginning for 5G.”

The more general impression that people in the tech industry have given us is that, unless you’re an early adopter determined to get a taste of 5G before everyone else, you might not want to buy a 5G smartphone right away.

5G is currently being tested in the UK, and is set to go live in select locations towards the end of 2019. However, it won’t be until 2020 at the earliest that the technology sees a widespread rollout.

Read more: Best Android phones

Still, several major smartphone manufacturers, including OnePlus and Samsung, are preparing to release 5G smartphones next year.

Earlier this month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau claimed that the company’s next flagship will be the first phone with 5G support that European consumers will actually be able to buy.

Are you aboard the 5G hype train, or are you happy to wait? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.