There’s now a £339 USB stick promising to protect you against 5G

The UK’s Trading Standards body is trying to shut down sales of a ‘scam’ £339 USB stick that claims to protect them against the oft-debunked threat of 5G mobile internet services.

The 5GBioShield claims to offer “quantum holographic catalyser technology” that will provide “balance and harmonisation of the harmful effects of imbalanced electric radiation.”

However, the device appears to be little more than a standard USB key with a paltry 128MB of storage, according to security researchers who’ve dismantled the device on behalf of the BBC.

Ken Monroe, who runs the Pen Test Partners company group that dismantles electronics on the hunt for security weaknesses said that the key was “virtually identical ‘crystal’ USB key available from various suppliers in Shenzhen, China, for around £5 per key.”

The only difference appears to be a circular sticker, the expert added. Trading Standards are investigating the product with London operations director Stephen Knight saying: “We consider it to be a scam.”

This product was actually recommended by a member of Glastonbury Town Council’s 5G Advisory Committee, the BBC reports.

One of its members, Toby Hall, told residents: “We use this device and find it helpful,” repeating the claim it “provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyser, which can be worn or placed near to a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF [electromagnetic field] emitting device”.

When quizzed, the manufacturer BioShield Distribution claim to be “in possession of a great deal of technical information, with plenty of back-up historical research.” However, it said it would not disclose the information to third-parties.

The product’s availability comes as a wave of unfounded fears about the health threats posed by the rollout of 5G services in the UK (and beyond) continue to stoke fear. Mobile masts continually to be vandalised as a result.

