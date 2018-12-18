5G goes live this week, and you probably can’t have it

Just in time for Christmas, AT&T is launching its 5G mobile network, but unless you live in one of a handful of US cities, you won’t be able to get at it.

The network will go live on December 21st across several US cities, rolling out across parts of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, San Antonio and Waco.

The plan is to boost the network with the addition of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose throughout the first half of 2019.

Currently, there aren’t phones that can take advantage of 5G, but those signing up to the service will be provided with a Netgear Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot that they use to connect up their smartphone. Sure, it means you’ll have to carry another device around but you know, 5G.

To get everything working, AT&T had to restrict their scope somewhat, pairing up with just one vendor, one chipset manufacturer and one device maker. The scope should improve as several other networks get into the game, and more and more handset manufacturers start integrating 5G capable tech into their new models.

In the UK, Three has recently been given permission to merge two bands of frequencies together, creating one larger block that will allow them to offer a more substantial service.

Ultimately, all this movement on 5G in such a short amount of time is setting the scene for 5G to grow to prominence in 2019. Expect several networks to start rolling out their plans using the latest mobile infrastructure throughout the year.

