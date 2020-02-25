5G is safe after all – according to new tests

Ofcom tested 5G base stations recently and has now announced that radiation levels are very, very low. So, despite worries from some public groups, it seems the new connectivity tech is safe.

An Ofcom spokesperson told the BBC: “The emissions at each site were a tiny fraction of the maximum levels set out in international guidelines.”

In testing across 16 UK locations, in 10 cities, the highest radiation level Ofcom measured was just 0.039% of the recommended exposure safety limit.

This compounds the pre-existing declaration, issued by the World Health Organisation in 2014, that similar frequencies used for mobile phone use caused “no adverse health effects”.

Hopefully this will come as a relief to those who have been fearful about the introduction of 5G – and it’s worth noting that some people have been very, very fearful…

One noteworthy petition in the US, signed by almost 35,000 people at time of writing, warns:

“NEW 5G WIFI COMING AND IT WILL KILL US ALL. THIS IS SERIOUS! First, there was 3G, then 4G and now we are heading into the era of 5G, while this is said to be an improvement it is also bringing with it harmful ultra-high microwave frequency radiation… This is a battle that must be won and it can be by taking action and refusing to allow them to kill our children.”

Back on this side of the pond, a concerned UK citizen started their own, less successful petition, writing:

“They are letting the Chinese come in with their 5G which has been banned from several other countries, as these countries have done the research and know it’s very harmful to the people! As it’s suspected to give brain tumours other cancers and [all] sorts of nasty stuff just from accessing this. [I am] asking that the government puts the people first, our health, our future children / loved ones. “I don’t have any links to share to you as am not claiming to be a scientist or know it all. All I know is if if you do the research and search up 5G you will see we DO NOT need it!”

Hopefully these desperately worried people will find Ofcom’s findings comforting?

A New York Times piece entitled “The 5G Health Hazard That Isn’t” shed some light on how people’s 5G fears have become quite so pronounced. Mis-information, stemming from several sources including one Doctor Bill P. Curry, (whose report on electromagnetic radiation from 2000 became widespread but got plenty of things wrong,) meant many people have been railing against the introduction of 5G.

Now, hopefully Ofcom’s report is a step in the right direction towards providing clearer, accurate information on 5G and any associated risks – which at this point seem minimal.

