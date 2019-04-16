Huawei says it isn’t helping Apple build a 5G iPhone

Huawei has denied rumblings it’s set to help Apple make a 5G iPhone next year, following reports Intel is struggling to make enough modems for the US tech giant.

The news broke via Reuters on Tuesday which reported Huawei rotating Chairman Ken Hu confirmed: “We [Huawei] have not had discussions with Apple on this issue.”

Rumours broke Huawei was “open” to selling its 5G modems to Apple last week when CNBC published an interview with Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. At the time of publishing Huawei hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews request for comment on the new report, so your guess is as good as ours which Huawei bigwig is right.

The news good be bad news for iPhone fans though. The FastCompany reported Intel, the company that supplies modems for Apple iPhones, is struggling to meet Apple’s order for 5G chips. The delay could reportedly mean Apple fans won’t see a 5G iPhone until 2021. Apple reportedly originally planned to ship its first 5G iPhone in 2020.

Even if Apple manages to ship a 5G in 2020, the timing would still put Apple firmly behind key rivals.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G alongside the regular Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Fold in February. The Galaxy S10 5G is scheduled to launch in the UK this Summer. Huawei is also set to launch its 5G, folding Huawei Mate X by the end of the year. OnePlus is also expected to release a 5G variant of its rumoured OnePlus 7 in the coming months.

5G is a next generation networking technology that’s set to launch in select regions in the UK by the end of the year. It’ll sit alongside the existing 4G network and will reportedly offer users gigabit-per-second (Gbps) data speeds. The speeds would in theory let you download an entire season of Game of Thrones in minutes.

The tech’s already been rolled out in Korea. Verizon turned on its 5G network in Chicago US last week. The US network was blisteringly fast and made us hanker to get the tech in the UK sooner rather than later.

