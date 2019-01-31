The 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 might not be ready for a while yet

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has reportedly just entered mass production, but it appears that the 5G version of the handset won’t be ready for a little while yet.

According to Korean publication The Investor, the S10 went into mass production on January 25, but manufacturing lines are currently only working on the 4G version of the handset.

Read more: Best smartphone

Citing a source from one of Samsung’s supplier firms, the report says, “The 5G Galaxy S10 is still in the pipeline and will start being produced later during the first half [of 2019]”.

Samsung is expected to unveil four different versions of the S10 at its Unpacked event on February 20: a 5.8-inch, pared down version possibly called the S10 E, the standard 6.1-inch S10, the 6.4-inch S10 Plus and a 5G version of the S10 Plus.

It isn’t yet clear when the 5G model will hit the market, with commercial 5G networks yet to go live.

However, it’ll likely be released in Samsung’s home turf of South Korea, as the country’s three largest mobile carriers have all said they’ll launch 5G networks in March.

According to The Investor, all of the S10 models will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, with the cheaper variant opting for an optical fingerprint scanner and the other three opting for a higher-end ultrasonic sensor.

However, previous reports have claimed that the S10 E − if that is indeed its name − will only have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The source also said that the top-spec version of the S10 Plus will come with 1TB of internal storage.

Earlier this week, Samsung announced that it has already begun production of ‘the industry’s first 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage, which pretty much means that Samsung already has the ability to fit and ship phones with a whopping 1TB of internal storage. That’s far more than we’ve ever seen on a consumer phone before.

Releasing this information just a few weeks before we see the Samsung Galaxy S10 certainly seems to point to at least one version of the device packing 1TB of internal storage.

Read more: Best Android phones

If it did, that would give the S10 a killer feature the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max simply can’t match. Apple’s flagship currently tops out at 512GB.

It would also be interesting to see if Samsung continues to include expandable storage options on phones with so much internal storage.

Are you liking the sound of the Samsung Galaxy S10? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.