More than half the price slashed off the RRP over on Amazon, buy the Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker in a striking red for £76, down from £169.99.

There’s only one way to keep the party going and that’s with the right speaker. Bold and stylish in look, you’ll be eyeing up the Ultimate Ears Blast speaker and adding it to your shopping basket. Already one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers here at Trusted Reviews, saving 55% on the price just makes it a no brainer.

It goes without saying that these days the packaging is almost as important as the features. With so many gadgets competing to be the best, a product has to have the complete package, and the Ultimate Ears Blast speaker is just that. Weighing less than a kilogram at 0.64kg, you can buy the Ultimate Ears Blast speaker in a variety of colourful, smart casings but, this time around, the red is where you’re going to get the best deal.

Not just a pretty face, the Ultimate Ears Blast speaker is a great choice, especially if you’re often carting your Bluetooth speaker around and want one that can take a few hits. Durable and waterproof, we’re not just talking a few careless splashes here and there. The Ultimate Ears speaker can be fully submerged in water by up to one metre for a total of 30 minutes before it’ll need towelling off, making it the perfect choice for any pool or beach parties you might have coming up this summer.

But what about the sound quality, because, let’s face it, that’s kind of what we’re here for when it comes to a Bluetooth speaker (apart from great portability). With its cylinder shape, you can expect crisp complete 360-degree sound.

Throw in the fact it has Amazon’s Alexa built-in turning it into a smart speaker, a 12-hour battery life and compatibility across a number of Apple and Android devices, we’d say this nifty speaker is sure to be a popular choice. Much like an Echo, you can ask Alexa to play specific playlists via Spotify or TuneIn, as well as many of the other tips and tricks she can offer like telling you the weather and the latest news bulletins.

The Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker is the ideal gadget to have this summer. Save a staggering 55% off the price over on Amazon, and kick it off to a flying start.

