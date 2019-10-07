£50 Price Drop on the Philips Hue Play Double Pack with Extension Bundle

Glow up your home with the fantastic Philips Hue Play set and benefit from a double pack with an extra extension kit thrown in, all for £124.99.

Buy: Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Double Pack with Extension Now £124.99 (save £49.99)

Amazon is offering a fantastic bundle on some of Philips Hue’s more experimental smart lighting products, all at an amazing discounted rate, of course. Yes, you can now pick up the Philips Hue Play entertainment lighting double pack and an extension kit too, saving you a not too shabby £49.99.

Best Philips Hue Play Bundle Deal Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack with Extension Kit, White Get more for your money and accent your home with amazing products from Philips Hue. Mount on TV screens or monitors, or just about anywhere in your home and play around with the 16 million colour profiles.

Bought separately, you can expect this package to set you back by £174.98. However, with Amazon’s fantastic saving, the Philips Hue Play double pack is now down to just £124.99, with even more wall lighting to play with.

When it comes to smart lighting, Philips Hue does it best, boasting an enviable spectrum of brilliant colour. Packing 16 million colour profiles, Philips Hue products can also produce over 50,000 varieties of white light alone, whether you want warming white light or something a bit crisper — the option is there and every other imaginable choice in between.

Philips Hue is bright, too, and we’re not talking about the light. Able to control using your voice, Philips Hue listens to your commands, allowing lights to be controlled remotely. You can even opt to switch on and off via the smartphone app, great if you’ve left in a hurry and left them on.

With Philips Hue Play products being particularly marketed as entertainment lighting, you can mount them on the back of TV screens or computer monitors to create a more immersive set-up. Able to sync up to what is showing on TV or playing through your speakers, ambient light will boost the way you consume and achieve the perfect atmosphere.

Including two of the long oval shaped Play bulbs, the extension kit throws in an extra one which costs £54.99 alone. Essentially paying just £4.99 for even more lighting possibilities, this is more than enough reason to jump whilst this deal is hot. Not least because it’s only around for today.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

