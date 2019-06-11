Grab a cool £50 off with this code for a brand new Miele Fridge Freezer

A fridge freezer is always a big commitment, but this deal makes the choice way easier. With code 50OFF, you can pick up the Miele KD 28032 EDO ComfortFrost Fridge Freezer for just £349 for a limited time only.

The Miele Fridge Freezer is usually priced at £399 – so this £50 off deal makes it a great time to invest in a new cooling solution for your food at home. There are even more savings to be had on your energy too – with the Miele Fridge Freezer graded at an A++ energy rating meaning it is very efficient.

The fridge freezer is far from an eyesore. The Miele KD 28032 comes in a sleek stainless steel finish. No logos, no elaborate designs – just a clean and stylish addition to your home.

Miele’s Fridge Freezer sports a range of handy features. ComfortFrost is there – this reduces ice build-up to stop you having to go through the hassle of defrosting every now and then. On the fridge side, there’s DynaCool. DynaCool is an airflow system to keep all your food and drink in the fridge super fresh no matter where it is placed.

The Miele is a great size too. The fridge freezer offers 222 litres of fridge space and 88 litres of freezer space. This gives you around a 60/40 split – meaning the freezer size is neglected, which can so often be the case on modern units.

There’s a couple of other convenient features on board for your piece of mind. The fridge freezer has a 39-decibel noise rating so it won’t be waking you up in the middle of the night. The doors are also reversible to let you easily place the unit anywhere in your kitchen.

So, that’s £50 off the Miele KD 28032 EDO ComfortFrost Fridge Freezer using code 50OFF. The code will only be around for a limited time so act fast to take advantage of this cut-price fridge freezer deal.

