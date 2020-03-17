5 reasons why you should preorder Disney Plus right now

Disney Plus is less than a week away from its long anticipated launch in the UK, hitting a device near you on March 24.

Over four months after its initial debut back in November in the US and other territories, UK audiences will finally have the opportunity to binge their way through the library of magical new content from Disney, as well as golden oldies. If that wasn’t enough of an incentive to preorder your Disney Plus subscription now, here are just five of our reasons why.

1) Disney Plus is releasing Frozen 2 early

Always one to provide light and comfort in darker times, Disney Plus announced it would be releasing Frozen 2 early on Disney Plus in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With government bodies advising to take precautions by working remotely where possible and social distancing, there feels like no better time to stream films and finally binge your way through that list of TV shows you’d been intending to watch.

Clearly Disney is on the same wavelength, with viewers in the US, Canada and The Netherlands now able to stream Frozen 2 with this early streaming release, available today, March 17. Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywaker has received the same treatment, and we fully expect to be able to watch these two popular movies come the UK launch on March 24.

2) The Simpsons is coming to Disney Plus

It was a bit touch and go, to be honest, but it’s been confirmed The Simpsons will be coming to Disney Plus in the UK with a huge dose of 600 episodes to make your way through come March 24. This comes about following a deal between Sky and Disney where Disney Plus can be added to Sky Q subscriptions.

3) You’ll save money if you preorder now

It’s not too late to make the most of Disney Plus’ preorder deal, giving you an annual subscription for just £49.99 rather than £59.99 for the 12 month subscription plan. Taking a tenner off, this works out as £4.17 a month rather than £4.99.

Better still, paying for a year’s subscription in one lump sum will save you a bob or two with its monthly rate of £5.99 working out as £71.38 a year. Why not sign up before March 24th and be among the first to dive into Disney Plus’ extensive catalogue of content at a reduced rate.

4) The Mandalorian is incoming…

Yep, you thought we’d forgotten. But with the arrival of Disney Plus in the UK, Star Wars fans and noobs alike can finally stream episodes of The Mandalorian and you know what that means… Baby Yoda!

Taking the internet by storm, the Trusted Reviews team have fallen in love with Baby Yoda – or The Child – just as much as everyone else, relishing in an adorable, sass-filled meme every now and then – or all the time.

Though the UK is expected to get a staggered release of The Mandalorian even with the full first season available now in the US, it’s definitely still top of our Disney Plus watch list.

5) Disney Plus is so much more than just Disney

The catalogue for Disney Plus is huge and ever-expanding, with exciting new Disney Plus originals on the way, including live action remakes to add to the already released Lady and the Tramp. You can also expect other original movies and TV series, including High School Musical: The Musical Series and new additions to the MCU with new Marvel titles like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, as well as Disney’s vault of animated classics.

On top of all that Disney magic, though, you can also expect shows from Fox and National Geographic, ideal for those whose interests aren’t piqued by cartoons, superheroes and Jedi. If those Disney mainstays just aren’t your cup of tea, Disney Plus may still have you covered, venturing across the natural world with National Geographic series like The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, Disney Plus should have you covered.

