Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

5 Best features from Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While current Pixel phone owners may be fluttering their eyelids at the new Pixel 8 series, there’s plenty in store for existing handset owners too.

Google has announced the latest of its much-loved Pixel Feature Drops and, for the first time, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet owners can join in the fun.

Some of the items list feel a little disengenuous from Google as they’re Android 14 features rolling out from today. However, here are the five best features coming to Pixel devices this autumn.

Pixel Fold Dual Translater

No more turning the phone around to overcome the language barrier. The Pixel Fold’s dual display now allows the translated phrase to appear on the outer display (main image), while the device owner types on the internal display. It makes these conversations feel a little more natural and face-to-face.

New Pixel Camera experience

Android 14 debuts a brand new UI for the Pixel’s cameras app. The update makes it easier to switch between preferred image modes. It’s also easier to switch between photos and videos.

A better charging experience

If you have a Pixel 6 or higher, or the Pixel Tabet, the device will now notifiy you if your USB-C charging cable is on the blink, charging slowly, or flat out broken. The update will encourage users to check the charging accessory. This is handy for those time you leave the phone charging for hours only to return to find it hasn’t done the job. Battery Saver has also been refined to enable uses to select essentials to run even when you’re trying to conserve juice.

Android goes monochrome

With Android 14, Google is introducing some new themes for the times when the world becomes a little too colourful for comfort. This goes along with the new lock/homescreen customisation tools that arrive with Android 14.

App streaming to ChromeOS

Because the app streaming feature is now live on ChromeOS, Google says Pixel owners can start using an app on their phone and pick up the same experience on their Chromebook. “You can even send and respond to messages, check on your food delivery and more — right from your laptop,” Google says.

You might like…

iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Pixel 8 will get Android updates until 2030

Pixel 8 will get Android updates until 2030

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
Nintendo announces end of Wii U and 3DS online services in April

Nintendo announces end of Wii U and 3DS online services in April

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Pixel 8 pricing leaks on eve of launch event

Pixel 8 pricing leaks on eve of launch event

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 SE drops alongside Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 SE drops alongside Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.