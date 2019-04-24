The 4TB WD Elements Portable Hard Drive is now just £79.99 for a limited time only

Curry’s PC World has dropped £15 off the 4TB WD Elements SE Portable hard drive. With its light and sleek design, it’s the perfect deal for some extra storage that won’t clutter your desk.

While you can easily back your storage to a laptop or choose from an array of affordable cloud storage plans, it doesn’t hurt to have a second back up of all your important files and photos, especially if you are on the move this summer.

The WD Elements SE is one of the best portable hard drives that money can buy, which makes this slick discount on the 4TB version such a steal. To put into perspective of how much 4TB will let you get away with, you could load 300,000 photos and still have plenty of room for other important documents, movies, songs and the like.

The design of this hard drive is light and compact, making it ideal to carry around on all your adventures. At just 130g, it takes up next to no room in your bag and certainly won’t weigh you down.

It also comes with a shock tolerant exterior, so there is no need to worry about dropping or damaging it. Its durability will be sure to protect those precious memories saved inside.

The WD Elements SE is compatible with all laptops running Windows 7 or later and can be reformatted to work with Mac. It also works with game consoles including PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Being able to clear storage off of these devices and onto your new hard drive will help with their overall performance and speed, making it a win-win all round.

Based on the verified customer reviews on this product, buyers rate the performance at a 9.2 out of 10, while the design, capability and value for money come in at strong 9.4. With such high scores all round, you’d be daft to let this fantastic offer pass you by.

