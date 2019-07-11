This 4TB portable hard drive is available for just £79.99

Anyone who finds their computer running out of storage space for photos, games and creative projects should seriously consider this purchase, with 4TB enough to squeeze approximately 150 Blu-Ray discs or 150 video games onto the hard drive.

What’s more, the WD My Passport hard drive is portable, connecting to your computer via a USB 3.0 connection. This means you’ll easily be able to transport large amounts of data from home to the office, so you don’t need to bother with uploading to the cloud every day. At just 21.5mm thick and weighing in at 250g, it’s dead easy to fling this hard drive in your bag and be on your way.

Currys Black Tag WD My Passport 4TB Hard Drive Deal WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive - 4TB, Black With a whopping 4TB of storage space on offer, this portable Hard Drive allows you to easily store and back up all your data, whether that includes office documents, a collection of films or all your video game downloads.

There’s no need to worry about this portable ending up in the wrong hands either, with hardware encryption, security software and capability to enable password protection all ensuring your sensitive files and data can’t be accessed by anyone else.

Not to be understated, this portable hard drive also offers speedy transfer rates of 5GB per second, so you won’t have to be waiting around if you’re storing masses of files and media at the end of the office day before the journey home. The hard drive is also compatible with USB 2.0, but using such a connection will see the date transfer speeds drop to 480MB per second.

The 4TB WD My Passport portable hard drive is compatible with Windows (Windows 7 and over) and Mac following a reformat. Current owners have also confirmed via the ‘Customer reviews’ it will work with an Xbox One if you need more space ahead of big releases such as Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077.

This hard drive is also a great option if you simply want to frequently back up files, thanks to the automated WD backup software. Whether you’re a student writing a dissertation or a office worker writing up a long report, the assurance that your copy will be backed up could relieve a lot of anxiety.

So if you fancy having 4TB of storage for all your files, media and data, then the WD My Passport portable hard drive is an excellent buy. You’ll be hard pressed to find such massive storage space for anything cheaper.

