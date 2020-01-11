49ers vs Vikings − How to tune in on Sky Sports and online

It’s the NFL Playoffs with the 49ers vs Vikings in the first Divisional round matchup of the weekend. The favourites will certainly be the San Francisco 49ers who have had one of the better seasons in recent years and are equally capable on offence and defence. The Minnesota Vikings won’t be fancied in this match, but then again, they weren’t fancied much when they took on the New Orlean Saints either.

49ers vs Vikings kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 21:35pm GMT.

49ers vs Vikings TV channel

Aside from the BBC showing a few London matches, Sky own the rights to NFL, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Action. The build-up starts from 9pm.

How to watch 49ers vs Vikings on TV and livestream

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on any supported device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – through the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

There’s another way of viewing the action if you’re an NFL fan. Simply subscribe to the NFL Game Pass, and you can stream the action on Android or iOS devices, as well as on Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs.

Sign up to NFL Game Pass

49ers vs Vikings − Match preview

The Minnesota Vikings will go into this match as the underdogs, which goes to show how much the San Francisco 49ers have transformed themselves in recent years, who enter the playoffs as the No.1 NFC seed.

With a 10-6 record, the Vikings haven’t had the most consistent of seasons and with Kirk Cousins as the QB, their record against teams with a winning record as been a poor 6-30, indicating they’re a team that likes to pick low-hanging fruit.

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have a record of 13-3, and came through a bruising last few weeks of the season. They’re strong on both offence and defense, with all the losses being tight one score matches. The Vikings will need to put pressure on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, with the 49ers vs Vikings being his first ever playoff match. The Vikings will need to protect Kirk Cousins too, if they’re to pull of a shock result.

Despite that, 49ers vs Vikings won’t necessarily be an easy match to call. The Minnesota Vikings gained confidence by going to New Orleans and beating them in their own backyard, and they’ll be confident they have enough to see off the San Francisco 49ers and get a step closer to reaching the Super Bowl.

