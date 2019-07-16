Looking to drop some serious cash on additional storage? The WD 20TB hard drive is a good place to start, down to £333.99 from £626.39 in this huge Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.

Buy: WD 20TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive for £333.99 (save 47%)

For the heavy computer users out there, there’s backing up your digital files and then there’s kicking it up a notch with this WD 20TB My Book Duo Desktop hard drive.

Reduced by nearly half the price, although still a hefty price tag, it’s clearly the best time to pick up this heavyweight hard drive from its original price point of £626.39, now only £333.99.

Prime Day 20TB My Book Hard Drive Deal WD 20 TB My Book Duo Desktop Hard Drive - Black Serious about your extra storage? This is the hard drive to pick up with a huge 20TB of storage.

Whether you’re looking to utilise to store all your digital files, or more realistically for 4K videos and gaming, it goes without saying 20TB of additional storage is no small feat.

Equipped with auto and system back up, you can also use an extra layer of security for ensuring your whole desktop computer or laptop is backed up and accessible if the hardware breaks down.

The WD 20TB My Book desktop hard drive also comes RAID ready (Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks), a data virtualisation that essentially makes use of the space to store away files more efficiently. This also ensures the desktop hard drive doesn’t make losses on its overall processing speed and performance.

With its WD Red Drives, you can also expect 360MB/s2 sequential read speeds, able to quickly transfer and access any file at any given time without delay.

For those serious about their additional storage, there is no messing about when it comes to the WD 20TB My Book desktop hard drive. Especially in this Prime Day deal, you can pick up for nearly half its RRP for just £333.99 today.

