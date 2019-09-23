Winner of the Trusted Reviews Phone of the Year in 2018, you can now buy the Huawei P20 Pro for just £349.99 with the eBay code PLENTIFUL.

Buy now: Huawei P20 Pro for just £349.99 (use the code PLENTIFUL)

Awarded 4.5/5 stars, the Huawei P20 Pro is almost certainly a phone you’d like to get your hands on, and now it has completely toppled in price. Retailing at £659.99 — an already significant decrease from its RRP of £799 — Laptop Outlet discounted the handset to £409.99 via its eBay store. Now with this limited time only eBay code, you can save a further £60.

Huawei P20 Pro 6.1" 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM

Yes, you can now buy the outstanding Huawei P20 Pro for just £349.99. To get that extra £60 saving, simply quote PLENTIFUL once you reach the checkout and it’ll shave off that further tasty discount.

There’s no need to worry about the recent developments with the Huawei Android ban. All products previously released before the Huawei Mate 30 will still run Android as usual and receive updates, including the P20 Pro.

Cased in a glass back and metal frame, the 6.1-inch screen of the Huawei P20 Pro delivers a FullView FHD+ display that presents gorgeous, bold colours and crisp images. This seems like a purposeful move, especially when we consider the extensive triple camera set-up on the rear.

Boasting a Leica three-lens camera set-up, with AI assistance to ensure banging smartphone photography, this is a handset sure to be at the top of any avid smartphone photographer’s list. But what does each sensor bring to the table? Well, there’s a 40MP Light Fusion sensor, 20MP Black and White lens and 5X Hybrid Zoom, allowing you the ability to capture true depth and detail no matter what you’re looking to snap, even in low lighting conditions.

Packing a Kirin 970 Neural Network Processing Unit, the Huawei P20 Pro shows off with an impressive overall performance and an outstanding battery life.

Summarised as “a fantastic high-end smartphone with a camera setup that takes pictures no smartphone should be capable of” in our review verdict, there really doesn’t feel like much left to say.

Buy the Huawei P20 Pro now for a bargain low price of £349.99 in the eBay sale by using the discount code PLENTIFUL before it expires at midnight on September 26th.

