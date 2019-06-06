Avoid that £300 price tag, but still reap all the benefits of the supreme, even sound of the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar, now with a huge £130 slash in price over on Amazon.

Introduce the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar and create an even more immersive experience, upgrading the way you hear audio. Down to just £169, jump on this almost half price reduction and make waves with your new sound system set-up.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the sound when watching TV or creating that ultimate home cinema experience, or you simply want to take centre stage at your own personal concert, the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar can bring the heat. Adopting an 80w amplifier with a BMR design to ensure a complete one-eighty all-consuming sound, the M2 Soundbar also boasts its very own built-in subwoofer to ensure you get a true-sound bass that’ll have your whole home vibrating.

Its MoviEQ feature means it can adapt the sound it transmits, equalising soundtracks and effects to create a truly captivating viewing experience. The soundbar also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, or NFC for Android, allowing you to bop along to the music of your choice.

The Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar’s compact design also means its perfect for slipping in where you please. Whether you want it to sit beneath your TV or tucked away, its shape allows for endless possibilities. That said, our Trusted Reviews tip is: “Keep the M2 as close to the centre and bottom of the TV as possible… having it below the TV, the disconnect between picture and sound felt odd. This soundbase really belongs right under the picture.”

When it comes down to it, this soundbar is a nifty little addition to your entertainment system. No need to find the room for large surround sound speakers (or the cash, for that matter), the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbar is now nearly half its RRP at just £169. And let’s face it, any chance to show up your friends by having the best entertainment system in town is always worth it.

