We never thought we’d see a 43-inch Philips Ambilight 4K TV for just £329

The Black Friday deals have barely begun, but this discount on a 43-inch Philips Ambilight TV is going to be a hard one to beat.

We would be astounded to see a Black Friday bargain on a 4K TV as good as this one. Certainly not one at 43-inches and with HDR. But your eyes don’t deceive you. Amazon is selling the Philips 43PUS6753/12 3-Sided Ambilight for just £329. This is unsurprisingly the lowest price this TV has ever been sold by Amazon, even beating its last Prime Day price.

Truly proving that you don’t need to pay the big bucks to get a 4K TV in 2018, the Philips 43PUS6753/12 checks all the right boxes. Not only does it have an attractive design, it also has 3-side Ambilight, which is Philips’ own tech to make TV watching even more immersive. LEDs on the rear that cast coloured light out of the sides and top, matching what’s showing on your screen. In our review of the larger 55-inch model, we had this to say: “A description of Ambilight always makes it sound rather gimmicky. In reality, however, it’s both fun and can genuinely help you feel more immersed in what you’re watching.”

Elsewhere, the Philips 43PUS6753/12 has built-in support for Freeview Play, and all the catch-up apps, as well as Netflix and Amazon Video. There are also 3 HDMI ports for connecting up your consoles and set top boxes. We gave the larger 55-inch 55PUS6753/12 an 8/10 review score, stating: “The 55PUS6753’s picture processing and contrast make it a good picture performer for its money.”

To get a 43-inch 4K HDR TV with all this for just £329 is genuinely astonishing. We’d be seriously surprised if any other deal gets close to this for Black Friday. But if you’re looking for something different, have a look at our Black Friday Deals for TVs page where we’ve rounded up more great offers.

