Move aside foldables! LG launches first stretchable display

You’ve seen curved displays, foldable displays and even rollable displays, but what about stretchable displays? LG Display has announced a 12-inch screen it says can be stretched out to 14-inches without distortion.

The high-resolution display, which offers full colour RGB and 100 pixels-per-inch, has 20 per cent stretchability, which is world first. LG says the display can be pulled, bent and twisted without damage.

The current Galaxy Fold phones can be folded and bent, for example, so this could be a significant step forward. LG is pitching use cases like clothing and other irregular surfaces. It can be attached to skin, clothing, automobiles, and aircraft, LG says. It’s clear that LG sees a wide range of potential commercial uses for the technology, although it’s probably years from fruition.

In a press release on Thursday, LG says the tech is based on a “highly resilient film-type substrate made of special silicon used in contact lenses, this 12-inch display boasts a rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches. The display’s free-form nature offers a cutting-edge solution surpassing the existing foldable and rollable technology.”

LG says the tech is durable, so can withstand external impacts, while still boasting a resolution that can compete with monitors already on the market. The durability is also assured thanks to a spring wired system that “can endure repetitive changes to its form, assuring consumers of its incredible durability and reliability.”

In the short term we might see it become part of fashion items, like clothing and accessories, but it appears this tech has plenty of potential use cases in the commercial sector. We can see it being a major boon to advertisers, for instance.

We’re hoping LG brings the stretchable display to CES 2023 so we can get a closer look at what appears to be quite the breakthrough from Korean company.