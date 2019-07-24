Keep cool and ride out the heatwave with an excellent discount across a number of fans including Honeywell’s tower fans of up to 42%.

Amazon doesn’t want you to melt and neither do we, so don’t be caught short, especially when the retailer is offering some great reductions on a number of fans.

Our top picks are the Honeywell tower fans, the HYF1101E1 and HO-5500RE, with a combined saving of £51. That’s right, the Honeywell HYF1101E1 3 Speed Cooling Tower has been reduced by a breezy 28%, down from £57.99 to just £41.99, whilst the Honeywell H0-5500RE Oscillating Tower fan gets a swish 42% saving, reduced to just £48.99 from £83.99.

First up is the Honeywell HYF1101E1 comfort control-cooling tower, which comes in a plastic casing. Offering three speeds, achieve the temperature you desire to keep your home at a comfortable level and also relish an even spread of cool air with this Honeywell fan tower able to oscillate across 55 degrees.

Ideal for regulating a medium sized room, you also have the option of setting a timer, making this fan both efficient and energy saving. Set timers for one, two, four and eight hour intervals perfect if you want your fan on whilst going to sleep but don’t want it to be on all the way through the night.

The pricier option of the two, the Honeywell H0-5500RE Oscillating Tower also comes with three speeds to choose from. However, made from aluminium, it might just have the lead on a more aesthetically pleasing design. Plus, throw in a remote control slipped snuggly into the back, you needn’t move an inch to adjust your fan. Simply utilise the remote from the other side of the room to turn off or turn up.

Its timer options are more limited with up to 4 hours before the Oscillating Tower automatically turns itself off. Throw in a breeze function though and you can benefit from a more natural feeling wind rather than the sometimes harsh blare of a fan.

Both significantly reduced, the Honeywell towers are great choices for a more forward thinking fan that more evenly cools a room. Save up to 42% and buy now before the heatwave in the UK hits.

