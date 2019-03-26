The Huawei P30 Pro rightfully took the headline spot at the brand’s Paris launch event, but there was another surprise announcement with a little less hype.

Shown off alongside the duo of new phones, the 40w Super Charge battery packs looks like it might be the ultimate add-on for your new Huawei P30 or P30 Pro.

The big selling point here is speed: this powerbank can charge you P30 Pro at 40w speeds, something you’re just not going to get with other portable chargers which will likely charge at half that. Huawei claims 30 minutes of it being plugged in will get you from 0-70% charge.

What you don’t get here is a massive battery capacity, though. At 12000 mAh it’s far from small and comfortably gives the P30 Pro a couple of charges, but for for the 99 euro price-tag we’d be expecting something a little bigger.

Still, having a smaller cell does lead to a smaller overall product. This portable charger is comfortably small enough to slip into a bag and arguably it’d slide into a large coat pocket. It’s made out plastic too, so it doesn’t feel too weighty.

On the side you’ll find both a USB-C port and USB-A port, along with a battery charge indicator. It would have been nice to get a couple more inputs, but at least there’s USB-C.

Huawei also talked up how this powerbank will be able to juice up other high-powered devices like the Nintendo Switch and MacBook Pro.

It’s been a busy day for Huawei, who released a couple of phones in the P30 and P30 Pro plus a pair of wireless earbuds called FreeLace that can charge directly from your phone. It also debuted a new pair of smart glasses called Huawei Eyewear in partnership with Korea brand Gentle Monster.

