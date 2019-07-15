Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale is in full swing and the retail giant has discounted a load of the best tech. Whether you want a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite for your summer holidays or Echo Dot to add some smarts to your home, there’s a deal for everyone.

Our favourite buy so far though is a healthy £30 off the recently-released Amazon Echo Show 5. This cut takes the smart home companion down from £79.99 to £49.99.

We’ve put the Echo Show 5 through our in-depth review process and here are four reasons why we think it should be one of your Prime Day purchases this year.

1. An excellent price made even better thanks to Prime Day

Amazon’s Echo Show line has always been on the pricier end of the scale, usually costing closer to (and above) £200, The dinky Echo 5 bucked that trend though, coming in at a much more wallet-friendly price of £79.99. In our review, we noted how much more appealing the Echo Show was now it came in at a lower price.

With this Prime Day price-cut, the Echo Show 5 becomes even more tempting at just £49.99.

2. The sound quality is surprisingly good

Amazon’s Echo devices, especially those on the cheaper end of the spectrum, have always tended to boast rather poor sound quality. They’ve been fine for audiobook and podcasts, but test them with music and they’d fall down.

One of the highlights of the Echo Show 5 is how surprisingly good the audio quality is. In our review we said: “Surprisingly loud and detailed given the small case, the Echo Show 5 is ideal for voice replies, video and spoken-word content, and does a decent job with music, too”

3. It’s perfect to pop on your bedside table

The number five in the Echo Show 5’s name doesn’t signify this is the fifth version, instead it describes the screen size. At 5.5-inches this is easily the smallest Echo Show yet and that makes it ideal to pop on your bedside table and take the place of an ageing alarm clock.

In our review we said: “Amazon has fitted an ambient light sensor to the Echo Show 5, so the screen will dim automatically at night. It goes dark enough that I managed to go to bed with the screen dimmed and could still make out the clock face on the display.”

There’s also a handy switch that covers the camera on the front and a sunrise alarm that’ll slowly brighten the display before your proper alarm hits.

4. The display is excellent, as is the updated interface

It might be fairly small, but the display on the Echo Show 5 won praise in our review. We said: “With a resolution of 960 x 480 the screen is sharp and detailed enough for on-screen controls and information, but the display is a little small to watch video”.

You’ll be using the screen to view the time, watch slideshows of your snaps and control your smart home. Amazon has updated its user-interface this time and it’s now much easier to quickly jump to your controls.

Amazon’s £30 off deal lasts for both days of the Prime Day celebration (15 and 16 July), or until stocks run out. Considering how good of a deal this is that might not take too long.

