4 Best Prime Day Deals on Day 2: Our Expert Picks

Here’s our top picks of the very best deals we’ve seen so far over the Prime Day period, as vetted by the experts on Trusted Reviews. For more deals, see our full coverage of the Best Prime Day deals.
1) Echo Show 5
An Alexa powered screen for small spaces
A smaller version of the Echo Show has a screen, improved sound quality compared to the original Echo smartspeaker, is neat and compact, and has an excellent 5 inch display (hence the name).
What it does: It’s a small smart display that enables you to set alarms, control your Alexa-enabled devices, listen to music and watch video. It’s designed to be an additional Alexa device, the sort of thing that sits on a bedside table and enables quick access to the various Amazon services.
Why we like the deal: it’s a £30 price drop to £49.99
What we think: in our Echo Show 5 review, we gave this 4.5 stars out of 5, and a Recommended Award.
2) Philips 43 inch ultra HD Smart TV
A hefty saving on an Ambilight TV
The 43PUS7303, at 43 inches, is suitable for smaller rooms, is 4K and is well specced 2018 model with Google services built in.
What it does: Ambilight is an intelligent LED technology which casts coloured light behind the TV such that it matches what’s going on upon the screen in front. Being 4K it’ll show ultra HD streams and broadcasts
Why we like the deal: it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since last May, and is a fall in the Amazon RRP from £600 to £395
What we think: we haven’t tested this specific model ourselves but we have tested similar models from Philips and its 2018 range was strong. At this price, it’s good value for a reliable brand.
3) Kindle Paperwhite 8Gb
Amazon’s best e-reader, summer-ready
The Paperwhite is our favourite e-reader, enabling you to catch up on your reading thanks to a clean, crisp well lit display.
What it does: everyone knows the Kindle. This model is the newest version, has a great, low power display and is waterproof – perfect for bathtime reading.
Why we like the deal: it’s a £40 cut to £79.99 – just in time for the holidays.
What we think: we gave this 5-stars back when we reviewed the Paperwhite and a Highly Recommended.
4) Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker
Loud music, long battery life
This is a robust bluetooth speaker perfectly designed to blast out music into gardens and parties – ideal for the remainder of the summer.
What it does: it’s a waterproof smart speaker with Alexa voice control built in, offering solid audio quality for the price.
Why we like the deal: it’s a massive saving – a £170.99 reduction in price, to £99.
What we think: we gave this 4 stars when we reviewed the UE Megablast last year.
