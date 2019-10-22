AOC’s new 165Hz gaming monitor seems perfect for Call of Duty players

AOC has announced the AG273QX, a new 27-inch Quad HD gaming monitor that looks the perfect option for competitive play with shooters such as Call of Duty.

The super-high 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid visuals, which is essential for first-person shooters when playing competitively. A 1ms response time, meanwhile, sees as little time difference as possible between player input and on-screen action.

Pushing the whole FPS theme to the max, the AG273QX features DialPoint, which allows you to stick a crosshair in the centre of the screen if one isn’t present in a game.

Of course, the picture quality is just as important as performance when it comes to gaming monitors, and the AG273QX specs for the display certainly look promising.

With a Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440) there are plenty of pixels here to provide a punchy picture, while AOC’s claimed contrast ratio of 3000:1 will make a noticeable difference between dark and bright scenes. The AOC AG273QX boasts VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, which no doubt plays a big part in the superb contrast and above-average 400-nit peak brightness.

AMD FreeSync 2 HDR support is another important inclusion, preventing ugly screen tearing artifacts from temporarily ripping the image into segments.

There’s no mistaking the AOC AG273QX as an ordinary monitor, with a customisable RGB light ring proving the monitor’s gaming credentials. A bundled carrying handle makes it easy for you to carry the monitor over to your friend’s house for a LAN party too, although we imagine you’d draw a lot of attention on the bus.

Does your room look an untidy mess with peripherals flung everywhere? The monitor does its best to address this issue with retractable headset holders the jut out either side.

Despite flashing fancy features such as a Quad HD resolution, HDR and a 165Hz refresh rate, the AOC AG273QX will only cost £439 when it launches in the UK in November 2019.

