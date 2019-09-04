Acer launch new ConceptD laptop, but it’s missing one key component

Acer revealed the ConceptD 3 ultrabook during its IFA 2019 presentation along with a whole host of other laptops, monitors and devices.

The ConceptD range was launched by Acer earlier this year, as the company focuses on producing more creative-driven laptops and desktop computers.

The new ConceptD 3 looks to be the smallest and most portable laptop in the range yet, with a 13-inch display. This puts it right up against a MacBook Air, offering an alternative for Windows fans.

Despite its compact frame, the ConceptD 3 packs some premium components, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and Intel’s 9th Generation i7 mobile processor. This does unfortunately mean the ConceptD 3 misses out on Intel’s brand new 10th Generation chips unlike the new Acer Swift 5.

This looks to be a strange omission, especially since Intel’s Ice Lake 10th generation processor features a powerful integrated graphics engine which would have been a cheaper and more battery efficient alternative to the GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer also confirmed the fan noise will remain below 40 decibels no matter how hard you push it, so the laptop won’t sound like a launching rocket while you’re busy editing photos and videos.

Of course, the display is almost just as important as the performance when it comes to creative-focused laptops, so it’s great news that Acer has confirmed the ConceptD 3 panel will feature an ultra low Delta E for stunning and accurate colour presentation.

Lastly, Acer said the battery life should be able to last up to 10 hours. It’s always recommended to be a little skeptical of official battery life figures, but if accurate, this sees the ConceptD 3 have lengthy stamina considering its rocking a discrete graphics card.

Prices and release dates for the Acer ConceptD 3 were not shown during the Acer IFA 2019 presentation, but as soon as we get more information we will update this article.

