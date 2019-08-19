Streets of Rage 4 is getting a Switch release and an ace new character

Streets of Rage 4 is one of the most anticipated retro-styled games of 2019 and now Nintendo Switch owners can officially start to get excited too.

The returning beat ’em up will be available on Nintendo’s hybrid console, it was revealed at Gamescom 2019, alongside the launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The news from developer Dotemu – which is working with Sega on the release – is not accompanied by a release date for the title building on a 30-year legacy.

However, the developers are treating us to the introduction of a brand new character, whose lineage will be well-known to long-time fans of the Sega Megadrive series. You can see Cherry Hunter in action in the latest trailer for the side-scrolling fighter below.

Cherry is the daughter of Adam Hunter, who was one of three characters in the original game alongside Blaze Fielding and Axel Stone. She’s also the niece of Eddie “Skate” Hunter, who joined the game in the sequel to assist with the rescue efforts after his older brother Axel, who had been captured by villain Mr. X.

Streets of Rage 4 features the debut of Cherry, who rocks an electric guitar at all times and looks like an all-round badass. In a post on the PlayStation blog, Jessica Richard, the community manager for Dotemu called her “a rapid-fire rocker who dishes out damage with her trusty guitar.”

Richard wrote: “The latest character to join Blaze Fielding and Axel Stone is a badass guitar-playing warrior named Cherry Hunter — the daughter of the one-and-only Adam Hunter.

“She’s a self-defense expert, trained by her father and Axel, and while she may not be the buffest character on the roster, she’s definitely one of the fastest. Cherry will be the perfect choice for players who love rock music, fast action, and neon colours.”

