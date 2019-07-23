Apple is finally getting serious about bringing 5G to the iPhone

Apple is close to purchasing the chip division of a major tech company in a bid to construct its own 5G modems for iPhones.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is “in advanced talks” to buy the Smartphone-Modem Chip division of Intel, further strengthening its formidable grip on the world of tech.

The tactical move shows that Apple may want to take development in-house rather than relying on a contractor; but it’s also a reminder that Apple will be arriving relatively late to the 5G party. Rivals have already released smartphones with the technology while iPhones are set to miss out until 2020 at the earliest.

While you might have to bide your time and wait another year to get your hands on a 5G iPhone, there’s plenty of interesting new features expected to be ushered in with the iPhone 11. For starts it’s set to receive a processor upgrade in the form of the new A13 chip, replacing last year’s A12 Bionic which powered the iPhone XS. It is also widely tipped to be the first iPhone with a triple camera, going one better than the last generation.

Meanwhile, if you’re open to using Android OS, there’s quite a range of 5G phones available to choose from now. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G could be the pick of the bunch, offering extra features not found on the standard version of the flagship such as Time of Flight sensors on the front and rear. to complement the cameras. Rivals to this device include the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

There’s no doubt Apple is already planning its 5G devices, and the news this prospective takeover only proves it. We’re looking forward to seeing whether a 5G iPhone compares well against the competition, or whether its late arrival means that it has missed the boat on this key trend.

