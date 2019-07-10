Netflix is £3 a month with Sky Q right now

For the longest time, Netflix has been seen as a threat to Sky’s dominance of the Pay TV market in the UK, but now the satellite provider wants subscribers to have their cake and eat it.

Sky Q box owners can now add a Netflix Standard subscription to their monthly package for an additional £3 a month. That’s a £5.99 saving on the usual £8.99 fee for a standalone subscription.

The Ultimate On Demand bolt on, which is available for new and existing Netflix subscribers, enables viewers to two HD streams. Better still, for those already rocking the Netflix Premium subscription, the two companies will honour the £3 a month deal. That’ll be right up the alley of Sky Q subscribers who have the capacity to view 4K content with a box and compatible television.

That Ultimate On Demand also includes access to the box sets available in Sky’s own content library.

The deal can be nabbed for current subscribers who are on a Sky Q monthly package that started at £22 a month and offer access to sky Atlantic, Comedy Central, Sky one and many more channels. The Ultimate On Demand bolt on can be added, which is usually priced at £12, at any time from your Sky account.

Best of all, as an existing Sky Q subscriber, selecting the bolt on won’t tie you into a new contract. It’ll just become a part of your rolling monthly deal. Existing Netflix subscribers will receive details from Sky on how to link their accounts.

The deal was first spied on HotDealsUK. The person who initially posted it commented: “You can link your current account and keep the same subscription, so if you have the top package on Netflix then you keep that.”

It this case the worlds ‘gift horse’, ‘can’t’, ‘look’ and ‘in the’ spring to mind. What are you waiting for Sky Q folks?

