Motorola One Pro render leak shows a giant quad-camera

Maybe Google has the right idea? Because seemingly it’s impossible to launch a smartphone these days without someone plastering it all over the internet.

Today, we’re seeing the previously-leaked Motorola One Pro pop-up online, apparently confirming the diminutive notch hosting a selfie camera and that massive quad camera array with accompanying hump poking out of the rear.

The LED flash for the cameras appears to be positioned just to the left of the 2×2 camera array, rather than within it. It’s not clear what purpose each of the cameras will be yet, but we’re sure to hear more from Motorola when the time is right.

That telltale Motorola logo sits below the cameras and, judging by the apparent press renders posted today (below), the company is planning to launch the Android One handset in three shades.

Previous reports have suggested the phone will arrive with a 6.2-inch display and will be 9.8mm thick when the camera bump is taken into consideration. The renders posted today by CashKaro also reveal the presence of the endangered 3.5mm jack, along with a USB-C charging port.

It is not known when the device will go on sale, but given Motorola just launched the dual-camera Motorola One Vision, it may be a little while before we see the Pro version of the handset arrive on our shelves.

In his review of the Motorola One Vision, our own Alistair Stevenson called the handset a “stellar mid-range phone” and awarded it four stars from a possible five. He praised the device for solid battery life and performance, the clean version of the Android software with a clear path to updates and the dynamic screen.

It lost points for the average camera, something the Pro version of the device might be able to address when Motorola officially takes off the wrappers later this year.