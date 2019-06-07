Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie confirmed for 4K release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we know it, came to a close with Avengers: Endgame in April, so the next phase of the game for tech-savvy MCU fans is ensuring that all of those movies are safely stashed away in the 4K locker.

Thankfully, that isn’t going to be too hard to achieve for MCU loyalists, thanks to news 4K remasters are n the way at some point in the – assumedly – near future. In an interview with Collider, the producers of Captain Marvel, Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz, confirmed that the whole kit and caboodle will soon be available to view in 4K resolution.

“We are going to remaster all of our films in 4K. We’re in the process of doing that, so it’s all happening,” Alsonso said in the interview (via The Verge).

While many of the MCU movies are currently available in 4K, there are a number of illustrious titles missing in action for those desperate to complete the collection in Ultra HD.

Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Thor and Thor: The Dark World are due for a release this summer, but we’re still missing a 4K release date for the original Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange.

Currently, the MCU films available in 4K are as follows: Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel (coming very soon),

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Which of the MCU movies will look best in 4K? Should Marvel have done a better job of getting everything out in 4K before Endgame's release? Is it even a big deal that some movies aren't available in 4K yet?